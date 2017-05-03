“Join us for a deep sea photography presentation with Bill and Nannette Van Antwerp at the May15 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA),” said Jeanne Iler, Vice President. This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.

The Van Antwerps are avid scuba divers who live in Santa Clarita. They travel all over the world in search of great diving. Luckily, they find it almost everywhere they look, including in their own backyard in the rocky reefs off the California coast and the kelp forests of the Channel Islands. They love all kinds of marine creatures, but they both have a particular fondness for the weird and wonderful macro critters that are typically hidden away in the reefs.

Some of the topics they will cover will be equipment, where to dive and how to get started. Nannette shoots video underwater with a Sony CX-550V high-definition video camera in a Light & Motion Bluefin housing with Sola Video 1200 lights. Bill shoots underwater as well as topside photos and is currently shooting a Canon 7D in a Nauticam housing. Sometimes he shoots an Oylmpus OM-D E-M1 in a Nauticam housing. He uses a variety of strobes including Sea&Sea models and an Athena ring flash for macro photography.

Check out Antwerp’s great underwater videos of Alaska, Indonesia, Mexico, New Guinea, Philippines, Solomon Islands, Channel Islands, and San Miguel Island at: www.blueviews.net

Come early, standing room only by 6:30. See www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.