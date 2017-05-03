Although it remains foggy as to why it’s happening, local sheriff’s deputies are investigating a sudden increase in the number of thefts reported of fog lights.

Fog lights are lights fitted on vehicles as a alternative to regular headlights since they throw light intended to diminish the effect of fog.

A warning posted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Wednesday on Twitter reads: “We’re seeing an increase in theft of fog lights from vehicle, Be watchful, and if you’re a victim, please report to us 661–255–1121.”

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller, who posted the Tweet, told The Signal Wednesday that detectives are still trying to figure out what’s driving the recent spate of thefts.

“We’re seeing more reports of fog light theft lately,” she said. “To give you recent examples:

April 24 – 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard – Two thefts of fog lights reported.

April 27 – 23600 block of Magic Mountain Parkway – Theft reported of fog lights

April 25 – 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road – Theft reported of fog lights

According to Burglary Sgt. Chris Maurizi, “We have noticed a developing trend involving the theft of fog lights from vehicles in Santa Clarita.

“All of the incidents documented so far have occurred during daytime hours,” he said.

We encourage residents to be aware of this current crime trend and if they are a victim of theft, please report it to the Sheriff’s Station.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt