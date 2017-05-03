A series of traffic collisions near the site of a big rig crash Tuesday has prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down the area until repairs are made.

Early Wednesday morning, CHP decided to shut down the off-ramp at Highway 126, barring traffic from exiting at the southbound lanes of Interstate 5.

“A big rig took out some traffic lights and, as a result, Caltrans has to order a few pieces of equipment to make the repairs,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard told The Signal Wednesday morning.

“There was a flashing red light after the crash but we had too many crashes,” he said. “We ended up closing the ramp because there’s been some crashes.

“We did it for the safety of other people,” Greengard said.

Construction to repair the lights began at 1 p.m. Wednesday is expected to be completed by Friday at 3 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 126- the fast lane and the one next to it – from Commerce Center Drive to I-5, will be closed.

As well, the westbound lanes of Highway 126 – the lane next to the fast lane and the lane next to that which the CHP refers to as the #2 and #3 lanes – will also be closed.

