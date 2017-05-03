Saugus singles player Erin Pang serves the ball during a tennis match against Batis Golestany of Valencia at the Foothill League prelims at the Paseo Club on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
The Foothill League boys tennis prelims took place at a scorching-hot Paseo Club on Wednesday.

After winning a three-hour first-round match, then a second-round match, Erin Pang will be the lone representative in the finals tomorrow.

West Ranch sent all three of its singles players and two of its doubles pairings to the semifinals.

Valencia High all sends two of its doubles teams to the semifinals.

Semifinal and final matches will take place tomorrow at the Paseo Club beginning at 11 a.m.

Check back later for a full recap.

Haley Sawyer
https://www.clippings.me/haleymsawyer
A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and primarily covers Football, boys basketball, girls soccer and girls golf for The Signal.

