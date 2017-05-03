Dorian Holley, who has sung with such greats as Stevie Wonder and the late Michael Jackson, is the guest artist for the Annual Pops Concert of the College of the Canyons Jazz Ensemble on May 12 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

He performed as a vocalist on all of Jackson’s solo tours and was vocal supervisor on the documentary about the late performer’s final tour “This Is It”. Holley was also the lead singer in The Rickey Minor Band during the last three years of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”. His latest adventure was being part of the Bee Gees tribute on the “59th Annual Grammy Awards”. The COC Jazz Ensemble is energized by the opportunity of working with such a renowned vocalist, Music Director KC Manji said.

“Dorian is not only a consummate stage performer he has one of the best voices in the business,” she said. “His musicianship and song stylings make it easy and a pleasure to back him up and the band is really looking forward to working with him. We are very lucky to have him join us.”

Holley appears as a featured soloist on tours with Queen Latifah, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and Rod Stewart. He has also sung with Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Little Big Town, Seal and many others. His voice is featured in “The Jungle Book,” “Toy Story 1 and 4” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”.

He was featured soloist on “Dancing with the Stars” its first three seasons. On “American Idol”, Holley was Associate Music Director and Vocal Coach for 10 years. His first solo CD is called “Independent Film”, and he tours with his own band.

Working with Manji to produce the concert are accompanists Jeff Takiguchi and Mike Saul and assistant Rob Rudolph.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on May 12 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Studio Lab Band will perform beginning at 7 p.m. and during intermission in the lobby. Tickets are $10 general and $5 students and seniors.

This concert is co-sponsored through an Associated Student Government grant.