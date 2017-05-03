Golden Valley boys volleyball closed its season with a five-game win over Hart on Wednesday at Hart.

Game scores were: 29-27, 27-25, 20-25, 22-25, 15-12.

The Grizzlies’ Edwin Rimular had 13 kills and six digs. Andrew Elizalde and Eric Castro each had nine kills.

Valentyn Vashchenko had 28 digs and Anthony Davantier had 43 assists and eight digs.

GV finishes the season 15-12-1 overall and 2-8 in the Foothill League. Hart is 10-11 and 2-8.

Baseball

Trinity 3, Valley Torah 1

Knights pitcher Andrew Pfeiffer threw a complete-game four-hitter and recorded 12 strikeouts.

Trinity is 8-8 overall and 3-4 in the Heritage League and play at Guidance Charter today at 3:15.

From Tuesday

SCCS 3, Valley Torah 2

Noah Dent pitched seven innings, surrendering four hits and striking out 14.

Garrett Huckabone was 1-for-2 with an RBI.