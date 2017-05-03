The father of a seven-year-old girl who died in a crash Saturday morning remains in critical condition at the hospital after five days.

John Reveles, 50, was reported to be in critical condition at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Wednesday, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody told The Signal.

The crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road in which he was seriously injured claimed the life of his daughter, Sophia, age 7, and the driver of the other car David John Kelly, 75, of Green Valley.

California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard who visited the hospital said CHP investigators postponed asking any questions of Reveles about the crash until his condition improves.

“He’s pretty bad,” Greengard said, reflecting on Reveles’ physical condition.

CHP traffic investigators plan to revisit the hospital after Reveles recovers from scheduled surgery.

The collision occurred around 11:40 a.m. when a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on the 33,000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in the northbound lane.

The Toyota truck, later identified as Reveles with his daughter as passenger, traveled over the double yellow line when the truck crashed into the front of a Volkswagen.

The injured girl was rushed to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Kelly, the driver of the Volkswagen, died at the scene.

According to supervising fire dispatcher Cheryl Sims, an adult male, later identified as John Reveles, was transported to the hospital via helicopter.

According to a news release by Newhall CHP, alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt