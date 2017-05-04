Star Wars movie characters Darth Vader and a stormtrooper greet students at Fair Oaks Ranch Community School on May 4, 2017. (Austin Dave/The Signal)
In celebration of the Star Wars Day holiday, characters from the movie franchise crashed a book reading at Fair Oaks Ranch Community School in Canyon Country.

Donning the iconic black mask and armored suit, Darth Vader and a stormtrooper greeted about 150 kindergartners in a positive effort to promote reading.

The unofficial holiday recognized across the globe is a celebration of the Star Wars movie franchise and is held on May 4 each year — the date serves a play on words of the popular film catchphrase “May the force be with you.”

Star Wars movie characters Darth Vader and a stormtrooper greet students at Fair Oaks Ranch Community School on May 4, 2017. (Austin Dave/The Signal)

Santa Clarita resident Shant Melkonian portrayed antagonist Vader and was flanked by stormtrooper Rommie Carrillo and his daughter Brianna Carrillo.

Watch the reading below.

Austin Dave
Austin Dave
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.
