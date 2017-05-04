In celebration of the Star Wars Day holiday, characters from the movie franchise crashed a book reading at Fair Oaks Ranch Community School in Canyon Country.

Donning the iconic black mask and armored suit, Darth Vader and a stormtrooper greeted about 150 kindergartners in a positive effort to promote reading.

The unofficial holiday recognized across the globe is a celebration of the Star Wars movie franchise and is held on May 4 each year — the date serves a play on words of the popular film catchphrase “May the force be with you.”

Santa Clarita resident Shant Melkonian portrayed antagonist Vader and was flanked by stormtrooper Rommie Carrillo and his daughter Brianna Carrillo.

Watch the reading below.