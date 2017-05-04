Local sheriff’s deputies conducting a probation check arrested a Castaic man they identified as a known gang member on suspicion of drug possession and driving a stolen car.

Deputies assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Special Assignment Team carried out a probation search Wednesday of a known gang member in Castaic, Sheriff’s officials posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Marcos Flores, 21, identified by sheriff’s officials as a being on probation for grand theft vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, and for taking a vehicle without owner’s consent.

“Suspect Flores was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and driving a stolen car,” the Sheriff’s Twitter post reads. “Needless to say, Flores is back behind bars tonight.”

The post concludes with: “Great job by the SAT Team Deputies in helping keep our community safe, and for sending the message to crooks.”

