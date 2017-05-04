It was an unforgettable spring break for dozens of Hart High School Show Choir students and their parents this year as they embarked on an action-packed London excursion. In just five days, this group of nearly 100 Santa Clarita residents gained a surprisingly thorough view of this great and historic city.

Their excursions took them to many of London’s most popular sites, including Buckingham Palace, Tower of London, Parliament, a Thames River tour and the London Eye. For any performing arts group, a trip to this cultural city wouldn’t be complete without experiencing local musical theater. And, thus, the Hart group saw Wicked, the Lion King and Thriller Live. They also participated in The Making of Harry Potter tour at Warner Brothers Studios London.

“Visiting London was a fantastic way to introduce our students – some of whom had never flown on a plane – to another culture,” said Gail Hart, long-time Hart Show Choir director. “I believe this will be a life-changing trip for many as they gained experiences that were well outside their normal routines and did things that they otherwise may not have ever had the opportunity to do.”

Just a couple of days after taking the 11-hour flight back to Los Angeles, the choir students competed in their final competition of the season at Burroughs High School in Burbank in which every group placed in the top three of their respective divisions. “I commend them for their tenacity, dedication and enthusiasm,” noted Hart.