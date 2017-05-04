The House of Representatives passed the health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Thursday with Congressman Steve Knight’s (R-Palmdale) support.

Knight was one of the 217 Republicans to vote yes on the American Health Care Act, which will now move forward to the Senate.

“I believe that our nation’s families deserve a healthcare system that is affordable and sustainable, not just for the next five years, but for generations to come,” Knight said in a statement. “The reality is that the Affordable Care Act is failing across the country by making care more expensive and in many places, severely limiting choices.”

Knight appealed to constituents by saying he understands the challenges they face under the ACA because his wife is a nurse. As the bill is “failing” in other states, it will eventually fail in California and requires action, Knight said.

The 25th district’s representative said he was a strong advocate for ensuring the bill included protection for people with pre-existing conditions all along.

“I am pleased that the House adopted an amendment I authored that would ensure that individuals with pre-existing conditions are protected in every situation for every family, in every state, especially California,” he said.

According to Knight, the House passing this bill is a good first step, and said he looks forward to working with colleagues to address problems with the Affordable Care Act.

Out of the representatives who voted, 20 Republicans and all 193 Democrats voted against the bill.

gender@signalscv.com

661-287-5525

On Twitter as @ginaender