Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

The Santa Clarita Christian baseball team beat Valley Torah of Valley Village 8-3 Thursday.

Ryan Franchimone pitched seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out 10.

He allowed no earned runs.

AJ Caldwell went 3-for-3 with an RBI double.

Joe Sparks was 2-for-4, as was Tim Shroyer. SCCS is 6-2 in the Heritage League.

Varsity baseball

The Trinity Classical Academy baseball team routed Guidance Charter of Palmdale by more than 10 runs Thursday behind five no-hit innings from Judah Palmisano.

Drew Pfeiffer went 5-for-6 with six RBIs, while Sumner Howell was 4-for-5 with five RBIs.

Trinity is 4-4 in the Heritage League.

Einstein 12, Milken of Los Angeles 2

Center fielder/first baseman Alek Kaufman and second baseman Hayden Ford  played strong defense for the Rockets.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.