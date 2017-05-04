The Santa Clarita Christian baseball team beat Valley Torah of Valley Village 8-3 Thursday.

Ryan Franchimone pitched seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out 10.

He allowed no earned runs.

AJ Caldwell went 3-for-3 with an RBI double.

Joe Sparks was 2-for-4, as was Tim Shroyer. SCCS is 6-2 in the Heritage League.

Varsity baseball

The Trinity Classical Academy baseball team routed Guidance Charter of Palmdale by more than 10 runs Thursday behind five no-hit innings from Judah Palmisano.

Drew Pfeiffer went 5-for-6 with six RBIs, while Sumner Howell was 4-for-5 with five RBIs.

Trinity is 4-4 in the Heritage League.

Einstein 12, Milken of Los Angeles 2

Center fielder/first baseman Alek Kaufman and second baseman Hayden Ford played strong defense for the Rockets.