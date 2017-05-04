The Santa Clarita Christian baseball team beat Valley Torah of Valley Village 8-3 Thursday.
Ryan Franchimone pitched seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out 10.
He allowed no earned runs.
AJ Caldwell went 3-for-3 with an RBI double.
Joe Sparks was 2-for-4, as was Tim Shroyer. SCCS is 6-2 in the Heritage League.
Varsity baseball
The Trinity Classical Academy baseball team routed Guidance Charter of Palmdale by more than 10 runs Thursday behind five no-hit innings from Judah Palmisano.
Drew Pfeiffer went 5-for-6 with six RBIs, while Sumner Howell was 4-for-5 with five RBIs.
Trinity is 4-4 in the Heritage League.
Einstein 12, Milken of Los Angeles 2
Center fielder/first baseman Alek Kaufman and second baseman Hayden Ford played strong defense for the Rockets.