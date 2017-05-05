Three people were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday night in Valencia, according to an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash was reported at 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Copper Hill Drive, said Supervising Fire Dispatcher Robert Diaz.

At least one person at the scene was trapped in a car and had to be extricated, Diaz said.

Three people left in critical condition following the collision were sent by ambulance to a hospital, according to a witness at the scene.

Crews are still at the scene, he said.