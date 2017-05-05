A career and resource expo for veterans and military families is being held in Van Nuys on May 11.

The free, 7th annual event is hosted by the San Fernando Veterans Employment Committee, California National Guard, the Salvation Army Haven, the VET Center, and VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).

Organizers of the event said there will be local and national employers, career counseling, VA benefit information, and PTSD counseling services.

It’s held for both veterans and their families and will include local, state and national agencies, according to the San Fernando Valley Veterans Employment Committee.

The career and resource expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 at the California Army National Guard, located at 17330 Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys.