Volunteer Raymond Chin installs boards to a section of new fencing as he joins Mercury Insurance employees, veterans and volunteers who installed new fencing at the site of the third phase of the veterans community created by Habitat for Humanity in Santa Clarita Jan. 14, 2017. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

A career and resource expo for veterans and military families is being held in Van Nuys on May 11.

The free, 7th annual event is hosted by the San Fernando Veterans Employment Committee, California National Guard, the Salvation Army Haven, the VET Center, and VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).

Organizers of the event said there will be local and national employers, career counseling, VA benefit information, and PTSD counseling services.

It’s held for both veterans and their families and will include local, state and national agencies, according to the San Fernando Valley Veterans Employment Committee.

The career and resource expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 at the California Army National Guard, located at 17330 Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.