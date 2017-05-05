Courtesy of The City of Santa Clarita

The City of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth ages 24 and younger who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents for inclusion in the annual Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance. The event will be hosted at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at the Youth Grove at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

All names submitted will be presented at the Annual Evening of Remembrance in the Youth Grove on pillars that simulate cut tree stumps to represent a young life cut short. The pillars surround a central monument urging the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and to pledge that “No More” young lives will be lost behind the wheel.

To submit a name to be displayed at the Youth Grove, parents must complete a signed release form and submit it to the Blue Ribbon Task Force, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Names can be submitted at any time, however, for inclusion in this year’s Annual Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance they must be submitted by Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Each year, the City and the Blue Ribbon Task Force host the Evening of Remembrance to honor the local youth who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents and encourage our community to drive safe.

The half-acre Youth Grove memorial is dedicated to educating the community about safe driving and offers a place for reflection. It is home to 102 individual pillars, each with a plaque bearing the name of a young life lost in a traffic-related incident.

Prior to the Evening of Remembrance, community members are invited to participate in the Walk of Remembrance. The walk will begin at 6:45 p.m. at Central Park and will reinforce the importance of safe driving.

For more information on the Youth Grove or to obtain a release form, contact The Blue Ribbon Task Force at (661) 250-3787 or visit Santa-Clarita.com/BlueRibbon.