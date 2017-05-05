The 2017 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year, Laina McFerren, left, and Eric Stroh are introduced on stage at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday night. Dan Watson/For The Signal
The 2017 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year nominees gather on stage for a photo at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday night. Dan Watson/For The Signal
The 2017 Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year, Eric Stroh reacts as his name is announced at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/For The Signal
Dan Watson
Dan Watson
Dan Watson, Director of Photography, has worked in community news on many local newspapers for decades and has worked at The Santa Clarita Signal for a combined total of 13 years.

