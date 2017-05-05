It’s seems the only constant in Nasim Khatibi-Jah’s life is change.

Born in Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and a student at local schools, she lived among well-to-do families while her own family struggled emotionally and financially.

“Growing up, I always told myself that money wouldn’t be what holds me back,” Nasim Khatibi-Jah said.

When she was a child, the Santa Clarita native’s family moved constantly, struggling to make ends meet while living on food stamps.

“When you split a burger into fourths with your family, you don’t imagine you can achieve a higher education and really have what it takes to get through it,” Khatibi-Jah said.

Despite uncertainties of where her next meal would come from or where she’d be living, Khatibi-Jah found steadfastness in her education, loving the clarity she felt doing mathematics and science when everything else was foggy.

“It was almost second nature for me,” she said. “What really got me through it though was that I didn’t stop and I had that hope and persistence. One day I’m going to graduate, one day I’m going to make it out of here.”

But when she was nine, her parents separated because her dad physically abused her mom. This began a cycle of bouncing between living in one-bedroom apartments, a car or her mom’s office with her older sister and younger brother for years.

After graduating from high school, she attended College of the Canyons using financial aid.

An online relationship with a man in Germany blossomed and Khatibi-Jah uprooted herself. The two married, but when familiar abusive patterns arose from her husband, they divorced.

A bout of depression and anxiety eventually derailed her focus on her studies.

Moving forward

After a few years, the now 25-year-old has pushed past obstacles and focused on her passion for math and science.

In addition to taking classes, she juggles two jobs, one in the campus computer lab and the other as a teacher’s assistant.

“I want to be of service to others, I want to help other people out,” Khatibi-Jah said. “I’ve been in their shoes and I want to make a better tomorrow for them.”

A time of joy among her hardships, she compiled her financial aid checks, wages and contributions from her parents to study abroad in Paris last year.

Despite her trials, Khatibi-Jah plans to graduate from College of the Canyons with five associates degrees in June after six years of relentless effort.

“My faith has kept me going, that hope that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

“My circumstance doesn’t define me.”

In fact, she was accepted to her dream school, University College London School of Pharmacy.

Looking to the future

Overseas, she hopes to obtain a degree in pharmaceutical science and enter the workforce after completing a five-year program.

In the meantime, she’s working on her personal mental health, confiding in a therapist funded through Medi-Cal.

But, coping with change, she is again struggling with finances. Khatibi-Jah has lived in her car for more than a month.

For a while, she lived with her brother and mother, until her mom’s health declined leading to a move to Los Angeles.

Remaining in Santa Clarita, Khatibi-Jah decided to finish her final year at COC and add distance to a strained relationship with her mother.

Without options, she reached out to her father, who lives in Rosamond.

When Khatibi-Jah asked him if she and her brother could live in one of his rental properties in Canyon Country, he told her she could live in a camper beside the houses.

The deteriorating situation and tight living quarters led to a fragile relationship with her brother.

Living in uncertainty

“I can’t keep being in an environment that perpetuates my mental illness,” Khatibi-Jah said.

Seven months later, they parted ways and Khatibi-Jah turned to her junkyard jalopy.

She keeps a line of communication open with her relatives, but said living with them would be draining.

“I love my family, but I keep making the mistake of thinking they will support and validate and give me what I need,” she said.

Without the needed funds for school, Khatibi-Jah will stay homeless with a mounting fear of losing momentum and an opportunity to pursue her dream career.

“I need to grow, I need to evolve and I need to become an adult,” she said. “I feel like that calling is in London.”

To cover the $60,000 cost of a year’s tuition, Khatibi-Jah has started an online GoFundMe campaign. Scholarships and loans could lower the total.

“Even if I don’t meet the goal of getting funded and shipping off to London, the bigger story to this is that someone else out there who has gone through what I’ve gone through, who has been homeless, who doesn’t have that support, who feels lonely, who has anxiety, who has some sort of mental illness knows there’s more for them out there,” she said.

Editor’s note: The facts of this story were verified by Ronna Randall, a student services specialist in the College of the Canyons computer lab and Khatibi-Jah’s boss. Khatibi-Jah also provided proof of her acceptance to University College London.

