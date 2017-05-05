The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita and The Newhall Rotary Foundation graciously donated $2,700 to assist with the cost of re-flooring the Val Verde Health Center. The new flooring, to go along with the recently painted interior and exterior of the building, has made a world of difference and gives the health center, which opened its doors in 1980, a more modern look. Val Verde’s Health Center Supervisor, Nora Rodriguez, shared: “We have experienced an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from our staff and patients alike. Many have commented that the health center was in need of the change, and looks completely refinished!” It has been over eight years since the last remodel and with the support of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita and the Newhall Rotary Club Foundation, the final touches were completed.

On April 12, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center CEO, Philip Solomon, was able to share with the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita and the Newhall Rotary Club Foundation the impact their donation has had on the staff and the patients served at the Val Verde Health Center. For years the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita has lent their support to Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers whether it was through the donation, fundraising, or volunteering for various projects. There are Rotarians today who knew Reverend Samuel Dixon and shared in his vision to provide healthcare to underserved communities.