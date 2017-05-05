SOURCE: City of Santa Clarita

Several Street Closures in Effect during Wings for Life World Run on May 7

Beginning at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017, several street closures will be in effect throughout Santa Clarita for the 2017 Wings for Life World Run. The 35-plus mile course will have rolling closures which will see roads close and re-open as racers pass through various segments of the course.

A schedule of estimated times for all road closures and re-openings in the Santa Clarita Valley can be found online at Santa-Clarita.com/WingsForLife. Most street closures are expected to be re-opened by approximately 6:10 a.m., if not earlier.

Runner traffic is expected to be heavy between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. near the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Affected streets include:

· Magic Mountain Parkway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard

· Valencia Boulevard between Magic Mountain Parkway and Bouquet Canyon Road

· Bouquet Canyon Road between Valencia Boulevard and Newhall Ranch Road

· Newhall Ranch Road between McBean Parkway and Bouquet Canyon Road

Runners will then head toward the east end of town, impacting Railroad Avenue, Soledad Canyon Road, Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road.

The City strongly suggests residents avoid travel, if possible, between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Although the event will be held at a time when traffic volume is low, motorists traveling during that time may be detoured or delayed.

Residents should be advised that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies will be deployed along the route to help ensure public safety for both participants and motorists, and will strictly enforce posted road closures. Additionally, emergency response vehicles will have unimpeded access to the entire Santa Clarita Valley for the duration of the event.

For more information about timing and locations of road closures, please visit Santa-Clarita.com/WingsforLife or call (661) 255-4347. For additional details or questions about the Wings for Life World Run, please contact Evan Thomason, Santa Clarita Economic Development Associate, at (661) 286-4167 or ethomason@santa-clarita.com.