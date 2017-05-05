A Canyon Country man arrested at least six times in less than two years – most recently for bashing someone’s front door with a machete – has been sentenced to 32 months in state prison.

“I’ve been dealing with him for over five years and handled several of his cases,” Det. Mark Barretto, told The Signal Friday.

“He’s been arrested numerous times for assault on family members, robberies, and burglaries,” Barretto said. “He’s been a continuous problem in the community.”

Jonathan Saul Madera, 20, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court where he pleaded no contest to one felony count of vandalism.

“He was immediately sentenced to 32 months state prison,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Friday.

Madera was arrested on Apr. 19 after patrol deputies responded to a call in Canyon Country.

“When deputies arrived, Madera was holding a large machete in his right hand, and he was violently striking the victim’s front wooden door with such force that wood was flying off of the door every time he was hitting it,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“The 21-year-old victim is the mother of his child,” she said. “At the time of the arrest, Madera was on active probation for robbery.”

Last month’s arrest was the latest in a series of regular and frequent arrests since July 2015 when Madera was arrested for a misdemeanor by officers of the Glendale Police Department.

Within six months, Madera was arrested by local deputies on suspicion of terrorizing and causing fear, a felony.

A year ago, Madera was arrested on suspicion of robbery, a felony, for an incident that happened in the Santa Clarita Valley. His bail was set at $50,000.

Arrest records show Madera posted bail within three hours of his arrest on May 24, 2016.

He was arrested shortly before Christmas last year and sentenced to 195 days, according to records maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Inmate Information Center.

Then, on March 6, Madera was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, specifically for battery on a non-cohabitating former spouse, a misdemeanor. He was scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of battery June 6, Santiago said.

With bail set at $20,000, he posted bail within six hours of his arrest.

Three weeks ago, deputies arrested Madera, initially on suspicion of attempted burglary, a felony, with bail set at $145,000.

On Wednesday, however, Madera appeared in court for robbery and pleaded no contest.

“The goal of the Sheriff’s Department is that the community is safe. With Madera’s sentencing, it shows the community we care about their safety,” Barretto said.

