Source: William S. Hart Union High School District.

West Ranch High School’s Wildcat Colorguard team finished 14th in the Scholastic A Division of the Winter Guard International’s World Championships in Dayton, Ohio.

The 27 students making up the group scored the highest score in school history during the semi-finals, advancing to the final day of competition. A total of 133 teams made the trip to Dayton to compete.

“I am so proud of our colorguard team,” said Jason Marshall, Band Director at West Ranch High School. “They represented themselves and our community with distinction. Congratulations to the student performers and coaches on an amazing season.”

Colorguard marries elements of dance with synchronized flags, sabres and mock rifles.