There was no shortage of craft beer and good food in SCV this weekend as the BBQ & Beer Festival celebrated its second year in Santa Clarita.

Around 10,00 people are expected in Central Park to enjoy the three-day festival that will be ending on Sunday.

“I was glad to bring it to Santa Clarita, it’s a perfect venue,” said Vincenzo Giammanco, the president of the California Beer Festival.

The California Beer Festival puts on 12 large-scale festivals a year throughout California.

This time, there were 70 different craft beers to try. Beer was not the only attraction though.

Live music wafted through the air while child’s laughter could be overheard coming from the kid zone that had a wide array of bouncers for the younger crowds to enjoy.

“Parents and kids can all hang out in a safe environment,” said Giammanco.

One such person who was enjoying the festival was Robert Ontiveros, who came out for his birthday. He said it was a good choice to travel from his home in Upland to spend the day at the festival. His favorite feature was definitely the beer though.

“It’s actually pretty good,” he said. “(There is) a variety of here.”

The festival will continue on Sunday with Blues, Brews and BBQ Day where Tommy Castro and the Painkillers will be performing.

“He’s like a legendary blues guy,” said Giammanco.

The entrance fee is $10 while kids 12 and under get in for free.