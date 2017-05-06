Approximately 250 students from The Master’s University (TMU) celebrated the end of their undergraduate and graduate careers during the school’s 90th Commencement Ceremony at College of the Canyons Friday.

Faculty, staff, family, friends and alumni joined in the fanfare graduates from the school’s 13 majors, two master’s degree programs and California teaching credential program walked onto the field at Cougar Stadium.

In his commencement address, TMU President John MacArthur encouraged the students to follow God’s word and teachings in order to find the real “truth.”

“True knowledge derives from one source and that is God who is true, who is truth, who speaks only truth,” MacArthur said. “A true education starts with a biblical understanding.”

MacArthur also defined a Godly education to the audience and said that the foundation for all knowledge comes from scripture.

Prior to MacArthur’s commencement address, two students, Bianca Cubello and Joshua English, shared their testimonies with the audience.

Cubello, who earned her bachelor’s degree in education, shared her own story of becoming a Christian and balancing faith, academics and athletics while at TMU.

“I’m so blessed to have you as my family,” she said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

English, who earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration, shared his own experiences at the university and his memories studying at the school and abroad.

“It’s been awesome to see the community Master’s has that impacted my life and I know impacted many students here,” he said.

Before the conferring of degrees, MacArthur presented two special awards to faculty of the university.

TMU professor James Owen was given an honorary doctorate of letters for his service to the university since 1978.

“We are conferring on Jim [James] Owen a special honor tonight,” MacArthur said. “We’re granting him the honoring doctorate of letters degree because of his service at TMU.”

The university president also presented Abner Chou, a professor of biblical studies, with TMU’s first endowed fellowship, the John F. MacArthur Endowed Fellow.

“We’re introducing something that we have never done which is an endowed faculty,” he said. “Holding such a professorship is considered to be the greatest honor in the academic world.”

Chou was the university’s 2009 Teacher of the Year and is the author of several books, papers and articles. He began teaching at the university in 2004.

A common theme among the university’s graduates was the appreciation for both the education and friendships they built while at the university.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating with my friends and families,” said Pahnette Chheang, who earned her bachelor’s degree in teacher education and will be pursing her teaching credential at the university next year. “I’m thankful for the relationships I built with my professors and friends. I definitely made lifelong friends here.”

Students Spencer Revely, Troy Anderson, Zack Harris and Connor Weiss said they were looking for the next chapter of their lives and growing in God’s word, but that they will miss spending much of their time with people at the university.

“I’m going to miss living with all of my friends,” said Revely, who earned his degree in biblical studies and is working in Hawaii next year.

“I’m going to miss the people and being able to grow up with one another in God’s word,” followed Anderson, who earned her bachelor’s degree in biblical studies.

Weiss, who earned degrees in biblical studies and applied mathematics, said he will also miss attending chapels three times per week when he begins his career in finance with a startup company.

