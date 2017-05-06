After the Santa Clarita Valley has seen temperatures in the high 90’s over the last two days, rain and cool temperatures are in the forecast once again.

According to Robbie Munroe a meteorologist with The National Weather Service, the Santa Clarita Valley is expected to get anywhere from 0.25 to 0.5 of an inch of rain.

“We do expect the possibility of showers to increase early Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with the most likely chance of showers on Sunday morning,” Munroe said.

Highs are in the lower 60’s on Saturday with lows in the 40’s Saturday night.

According to Munroe there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, which could bring gusty winds and a chance of hail.

“We are expecting snow levels to drop down to 4,500 feet, and local snow levels could reach as low as 3,500 feet,” Munroe said. “Above 5,000 feet we expect to get about 3 to 6 inches of snow, but we will see lighter amounts under the 5,000 feet level.”

The peak of the Grapevine is about 4,500 feet, so there is a chance the Grapevine could close if snow falls.