For 29 years, the SCV community has come together to hold Taste of the Town in support of The Child & Family Center and 2017 was no exception.

Some 2,000 people came together at Mann Biomedical Park in Valencia to help reach a goal of $150,000, all of which will go towards supporting children and families struggling from behavioral issues.

“These flexible funds allow us to serve the community in ways that restricted government grants wouldn’t allow,” said Dr. Joan Aschoff, the CEO of the Child & Family Center.

The community was out in full force on Sunday with some 48 restaurants present to serve food to the attendees.

One such attendee was Santa Clarita Resident Corinne Kovnat, who has come out to Taste of the Town for four years with her husband, Gary Kovnat.

She was enthusiastic to see so many great restaurants all in one place in support of a good cause. Picking a favorite restaurant was easy for her as well.

“Larson’s steak was amazing,” she said.

Gary likes how the event gives him an opportunity to meet people in the community.

“We enjoy sitting at the table and meeting people,” he said.

Everyone supports the Child & Family Center for different reasons. Some just want to support a good cause while others have had personal experience with behavioral issues. Board Member Doreen Chastain Shine is one person who has first-hand experience with the effects that poor mental can have on a family.

Her grandfather was a paranoid schizophrenic and with that inspiration, she joined the board four years ago.

“You grow up with a lot of angst and I don’t want other kids to have to go through that,” she said. “You can help the kids…(and) that’s what they do at Child & Family.”