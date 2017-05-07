Los Angeles County Fire Department
A tanker carrying a full load was spilling approximately five gallons of crude oil a minute after being in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Southbound Interstate 5 near Pyramid Lake, according to L.A. County Fire officials.

The incident was reported around 10:14 a.m.

One person was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle was near the edge of the roadway and some oil dropped 100 feet down a cliff.

Hazmat responded to the collision as well.

The tanker was still spilling oil as of 11 a.m.

 

Comments
