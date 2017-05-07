Booming thunder and intermittent flashing lightning passed through the Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday as a thunderstorm moved east to west across California.

The National Weather Service expected the storm to continue in SCV until around 5:40 p.m.

“There could still be a few showers developing later on,” said Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

As of 4:50 p.m., Kaplan said Santa Clarita was experiencing the most amount of rain that is expected.

“This is the main line going through right now,” he said.

Up to a half of an inch of rain is expected to fall an hour in some areas during this storm, although that will vary depending on the region.

This storm is just one of multiple storms passing through L.A. County on Sunday.

“We have a bunch of different storms going on in L.A. County right now,” said Kaplan.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station tweeted that Canyon Country was experiencing small hail during the storm.