The CIF-Southern Section boys tennis team brackets were released on Monday.

Foothill League champion West Ranch (15-3-0) will host Beverly Hills High, the top team in the Ocean Division at 8-4-0, in the Division 1 tournament.

In Division 2, Valencia High (12-5-0) will play the Coastal Canyon League’s top-ranked Oak Park High (15-2-0) at Oak Park. The Vikings finished second in the Foothill League.

Saugus High (13-4-0) will play in a wild-card match today at 3 p.m. for a spot in the Division 3 tournament. The Centurions, who were third in league, will host Malibu High (5-7-0). Malibu finished third in the Tri-Valley League.

If the Cents win their wild-card match, they’ll take on Pacifica, the No. 1 team in the Pacific View League.

All games will be on May 10 at 3 p.m.