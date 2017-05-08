Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff – Santa Clarita Valley Station

04/16/17

Burglary – 22300 blk 4th Street, person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s residence through a window and stole a “Toshiba” laptop and “Samsung” tablet.

04/17/17

Grand Theft – 23400 blk Main Street, person(s) unknown stole four tires from the victim’s vehicle.

04/17/17

Petty Theft – 25100 Highspring Ave., Newhall, person(s) unknown entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole library books and a black DVD case containing several miscellaneous discs.

04/18/17

Burglary – Lyons Ave. / Kansas St., person(s) unknown shattered the victim’s passenger side window and stole the victim’s backpack containing U.S. currency, boxing gloves and hand wraps.

04/20/17

Burglary – 23000 block Hilse Lane, person(s) entered the victim’s vehicle by unknown means and stole a black tool bag containing miscellaneous hand tools.

04/22/17

Grand Theft – 14 Frwy / Newhall Ave., person(s) unknown stole the victim’s yellow 2016 Yamaha MX dirt bike and black 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

04/23/17

Burglary – 24200 Arch St., Newhall, the suspect entered the location where he previously resided with his mother and stole items.