Noah Dent wasn’t feeling well. He had the flu.

Santa Clarita Christian’s plan was to pitch the lefty two innings against a Guidance Charter of Palmdale team still looking for its first win of the year and call it a day.

SCCS followed the plan. But Dent got a game’s worth of work in those two opening frames of a 17-5 Heritage League win at Hart complex Monday.

He led off the game by lining a pitch into the right field corner. By the time the Gators relayed the ball to the catcher, Dent had crossed home plate.

“I couldn’t see (the ball),” Dent said. “I was just running my heart out.”

Dent batted three times in the first inning, as the Cardinals (12-4 overall, 7-2 in Heritage) led 16-0 before Guidance Charter (0-10, 0-9) recorded an out.

Oppositely, he struck out five of the six batters he faced in two perfect innings. Ryan Franchimone took over and pitched two perfect innings, striking out five.

After those two departed, the Gators scored five runs in the top of the fifth. With the score 17-5, the game was called before the Cardinals batted in the bottom of that inning.

SCCS’s AJ Caldwell went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Jameson Henning was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Garrett Huckabone was 2-for-2 with two runs knocked in.

Josh Sparks was 2-for-3 for an SCCS, which is on track to finish second place in the Heritage League.

The Cardinals will learn on May 15 who they’ll play in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.

In order to prepare, Dent and Franchimone will throw close to 90 pitches each in an intersquad game at The Master’s University on Friday, coach Garrick Moss said.

“I want us to see a quality arm like Noah or Ryan,” Moss said. “That will be good for us, to make it as realistic as possible.”

Trinity 7, Lancaster Baptist 3

Drew Pfeiffer threw a complete game five-hitter and struck out nine on Monday at The Master’s University.

Pfeiffer, Luke Masters, Jake Backes and Judah Palmisano each had an RBI single.

Trinity is 10-8 overall and 5-4 in the Heritage League.