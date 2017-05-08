SOURCE: City of Santa Clarita



Pieces Created by Local Seniors to Be on Display Until September

Seasoned Artist, an art exhibit featuring paintings created by Santa Clarita artists over 60 years old, will soon be on display for residents and visitors to enjoy. The exhibit will be open from May 19 to September 20, 2017, at Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road.

The artists featured in the exhibit work together to create their paintings in an environment that fosters both creativity and exploration. Under the direction of artist and art educator Lorelle A. Miller, the artists strive to lead a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle through enrichment, mutual support, life-long learning and socialization.

Seasoned Artist features 10 artists and an array of techniques and subject matters:

Betty Morgan – “Where’s the Salmon” – Acrylics

Patti Koscheski – “Abby Girl, Let Them Go” – Watercolor

Amy Wolfson – “Lighthouse” – Watercolor

Gigi Alexander – “Untitled” – Acrylics

Judith Haims – “Meditation” – Oils

Ron Weiss – “Sunset on the Holy Land” – Oils

Karen Izumida – “The Bridge” – Oils

H. Jay Fox – “New York Night” – Oils

Charlene Sweeny – “Jean’s Poppies” – Oils

Kathryn Liescheidt – “The Castle” – Oils

For more information about current and upcoming exhibits in the Santa Clarita Valley, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.