A 33-year-old homeless man who walked into an electronics store and allegedly poured milk onto a laptop has been arrested.

The man, described as unemployed and homeless, was arrested Friday by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of grand theft, felony vandalism and misdemeanor assault in connection with the alleged milk-pouring incident.

On Friday, about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call for service at a business located on the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s station told The Signal Monday.

“A suspect allegedly went into the store, walked over to the area where laptop computers are displayed, opened a small carton and poured milk onto one of the laptops,” she said.

“He then walked toward the store’s exit doors, stopping to grab an inventory scanner off a front counter, and then proceeded into the parking lot where he threw the scanner on the ground.

“In the parking lot, he reportedly displayed erratic behavior, yelling profanities at people and grabbing a bag from a woman, and then dropping it,” Miller said.

“He began chasing one man with a clenched fist, as if he was going to assault him,” she said.

William Hamm was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, felony vandalism and misdemeanor assault.

Hamm remains in custody with bail set at $25,000 bail.

He was scheduled to appear at the Santa Clarita Courthouse Tuesday.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt