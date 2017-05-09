Los Angeles County Fire Department
No need for residents to stop, drop and roll when they see grass fires starting May 12.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department will be conducting grass drills, which are controlled fires on grass used for training purposes, on May 12, 15, 16, 18, 22, 26 and 30.

Locals can rest assured these drills are contained and should not be alarmed when they see smoke or fire in Castaic during the morning on these dates.

Drills will begin at 9 a.m., will conclude by 11:30 a.m. and will be cleared by operational crews by 1:30 p.m.

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

Comments
