During Wednesday’s Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees meeting, members of the board are expected to approve a new board policy about the use of drones on College of the Canyons’ (COC) campus.

According to the agenda item, the board policy was created after the college’s faculty and staff expressed interest in using drones for research and videography on campus.

The board policy, titled Use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, states that model aircrafts and drones are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

It also states that those using these systems should comply with FAA regulations, follow federal, state and local laws and obey district procedures.

“The District will establish procedures required to ensure compliance with those legal obligations and to reduce risks to safety, security and privacy,” the proposed new board policy read.

According to the policy, these regulations would apply to all faculty, staff, students, volunteers, vendors, and visitors or third parties who are looking to operate an unnamed aircraft on district property.

It would require prior approval for the use of drones on campus, approval for the use of district-owned drones off-campus and would restrict the drone’s distance from buildings and people.

The board policy would also prohibit the recreational use of such systems on COC’s campus.

LEAP Team

During the board meeting, COC’s LEAP Team will also present information about its new two-year pilot program titled “Breaking the Technological Calling.”

The pilot program is designed to increase the “number of women and underrepresented students who enroll and complete educational programs in computer science and computer technology disciplines.”

These areas of study include: computer programming, computer coding, cybersecurity, computer application development and computer networking.

A goal of the program is to develop a two-week workshop in the 2017 COC Summer Institute to provide attendees with 10 days of combined classroom instruction and hands-on computer lab instruction. The workshop would give participants practical knowledge of the skills needed for employment and education in the fields.

Another goal of the program is to develop a “Girls Who Code” chapter at COC to offer support, mentorship and professional development to women at the college.

Monthly financial report

The board of trustees is also expected to review the community college district’s monthly financial report for the time period ending on Mach 31, 2017.

According to the agenda item, the college district identified $2,340,855 in estimated variances or changes to the college’s ending fund balance. This would bring the estimated ending fund balance from $10,064,113 to $12,404,968 on June 30, 2017.

These changes include savings from vacant positions, unspent money on supplies and materials, unspent money on college assistant salaries and operating expense savings. The changes also include revenue increases for one-time appointment adjustments and additional projected savings.

New funding from various sources also resulted in an increase in budgets of $819,532 for the district’s unrestricted general fund, restricted general fund and PACK K-12 Arts Education Outreach Program.

Additional Agenda Items:

Recognize COC communications team for 13 statewide awards in advertising, design, photography, social media and writing form the California Community College Public Relations Organization

Approval for payments for supplementary services for full-time faculty, including reassigned time, overload and extra session payments, for 2016-17 totaling $77,328.07 this month and $3,864,515 for the school year

Approval of board policies: District Responses to Emergencies and Display of the United States Flag

Approval of modifications to board policies: Board Elections and Board Membership to reflect the current by-trustee area voting system

Repeal of Board Policy: Placement as it is no longer relevant

Approval of Student Health Fee increase by $1 from $19 to $20 for the regular semester and $16 to $17 for summer and winter

Approval of 11 new courses, two new programs, 18 course modifications and four program modifications

