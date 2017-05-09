Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of May 8-14, 2017:

Feature

“A Doggone Mystery”

“Nation’s Fire”

Television

“One Mississippi”

“Shooter”

Reality Television

“Corrupt Crimes”

“Fear Factor”

“House Hunters Family”

“Mythbusters”

Commercial

Justice

Walmart

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.