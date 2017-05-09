Jonathan Lung, left, and Brian Louden are cohosts of the Science Channel’s reboot of “Mythbusters,” filming this week in Santa Clarita. Courtesy photo.
Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of May 8-14, 2017:

Feature

“A Doggone Mystery

“Nation’s Fire”

Television

“One Mississippi”

“Shooter”

Reality Television

“Corrupt Crimes”

“Fear Factor”

“House Hunters Family”

“Mythbusters”

Commercial

Justice

Walmart

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.

