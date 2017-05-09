Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These productions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of May 8-14, 2017:
Feature
“A Doggone Mystery”
“Nation’s Fire”
Television
“One Mississippi”
“Shooter”
Reality Television
“Corrupt Crimes”
“Fear Factor”
“House Hunters Family”
“Mythbusters”
Commercial
Justice
Walmart
For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.