As friends and family prepare for a “celebration of life” Saturday in memory of seven-year-old Sophia Bella Cano Reveles who died in a traffic collision Apr. 29, the little girl’s father remains in critical condition at the hospital.

John Reveles, 50, was reported to still be in critical condition at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday, 10 days after the crash, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody told The Signal Tuesday.

He was seriously injured in a traffic collision that claimed the life of his daughter and the life of David John Kelly, 75, of Green Valley, driver of the other car.

The fatal crash happened on the morning of Apr. 29 on San Francisquito Canyon Road.

Sophia Reveles, daughter of John Reveles and Sandra Cano, born Aug. 25, 2009, was described in a eulogy posted on the Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary website as a “bright-eyed and spirited” girl, who “effortlessly lit up a room with her vibrant smile.”

To her mother, Sophia was her “little firecracker” who kept her on her toes.

Sophia had an explosive, larger-than-life personality, doing everything with passion and fervor, her eulogy reads, noting that she touched as many lives as she could in her brief lifetime.

Her eulogy concludes: “The unexpected loss of this witty seven-year-old has taken her from this life far too soon, but her fierce spirit and unforgettable smile will be with us always.

“Her family, friends, and school will miss her strong personality, clever sense of humor, and the way she shared her love. Sophia’s memory fills the hearts of all who knew her.”

A celebration of Sophia’s life is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at Christ Lutheran Church, 25816 Tournament Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Her body will then be laid to rest at 11:30 a.m. at Eternal Valley Cemetery, 23287 Sierra Highway, Newhall, CA 91321.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Sophia’s name to:

The Santa Clarita Valley Program for Students with Emotional Disturbances

Old Orchard Elementary

25141 Avenida Rondel

Valencia, CA 91355

c/o Lisa Seeley

661-291-4040

