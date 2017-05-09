Canyon High softball beat West Ranch 10-9 on the road Tuesday.

Melissa Spencer had three hits and scored three runs for Canyon, which improved to 4-5 in Foothill League play.

Kailee Powell had two RBIs and Erika Andrus and Alexis DeYoung each had three hits for the Cowboys.

Kaeli Sorensen went 3-for-4 for West Ranch, which dropped to 3-6 in league.

Aerin Mellott was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sara Olson was 2-for-3.

Valencia 6, Golden Valley 0

The Vikings moved to 9-0 in league behind 16 strikeouts from Shea O’Leary, who tossed a complete game two-hitter.

Ally Shipman hit two home runs, and Noel Dominguez hit one.

Cassidy Cangemi struck out 11 for the Grizzlies, who fell to 3-6 in league.

Hart and Saugus play at 7 p.m. at the Hart complex.