As a subscriber to The Signal, I was delighted to see your editorial staff stand up and take a stand against cronyism politics (“Dynasty stifles engagement in SCV,” April 22).

I had not been aware of the inside job that resulted in the selection of Bill Miranda to be on the Santa Clarita City Council. It did seem a little odd to me that he suddenly appeared out of nowhere. Now I know why.

With today’s completely polarized political environment, I heartily agree that nonpartisan positions should not be manipulated by one side or the other.

Thank you for being independent. Please continue informing us about what happened behind the scenes when, for the non-politician, these things are not readily apparent.