A morning drug raid in Saugus Tuesday has netted the arrest of at least one person.

The Raid, carried out by members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s NARCO team, happened less than a half mile from the Bouquet Canyon Park where a Castaic man died of an apparent heroin overdose two weeks ago.

“They’re done with the operation,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s station told The Signal shortly after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

“They have someone detained,” she said, noting she was unable to confirm reports that the raid involved heroin.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Narco team members descended on a home on Alaminos Drive, between Calwood Street and Shine Drive which ends at Bouquet Canyon Elementary School and Bouquet Canyon Park.

David Alexander Esquivel, 28, of Castaic, died of an apparent heroin overdose when he was found in the bathroom of Bouquet Canyon Park on Apr. 23.

More details about the drug bust are expected to be released later today, Miller said.

