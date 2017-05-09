Protesters hold a "die-in" on the corner of Centre Pointe Parkway and Golden Valley Road on Monday, May 8, 2017 to voice their concerns over Congressman Steve Knight's vote in favor of the American Health Care Act, which passed the House of Representatives last week. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Gwendolyn Sims’ rebuke of Jimmy Kimmel’s story about the recent birth of his son was ill-advised (“Kimmel misses the lesson,” May 5 in The Signal). Contrary to her intent, she just improved the chances of all Democratic challengers of local Republican politicians.

To choose this particular personal crisis to unleash her partisan interpretations of Kimmel’s scant words addressing medical coverage in our country was just cold and unsympathetic.

She and her bully pulpit would have been better served finding an alternative stage.

