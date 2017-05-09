Valencia High freshman Caden Moore scored a 384.85 at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 diving championships on Tuesday at Riverside Aquatics Complex.

The mark was good for sixth place out of 13 boys divers.

Valencia’s Alice Yanovsky didn’t compete Tuesday, according to Hart district dives coach Ryan Anderson, because of an injury.

Yanovsky finished fourth at CIF finals last season.

Varsity boys tennis

Saugus 13, Malibu 5

The Centurions won Tuesday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 3 wild-card match at home behind Erin Pang and strong doubles play.

Pang swept three singles sets, and Saugus won eight of nine sets in doubles.

Saugus plays Pacifica of Oxnard on the road today.