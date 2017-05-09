Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley (SIGSCV) has invited 11 local non-profits to join them at their monthly luncheon to receive a donation for women and girls centered causes.

The organizations invited to the luncheon to receive funds include:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital (Women’s Unit), Carousel Ranch, Santa Clarita, Child & Family Center, Circle of Hope, College of the Canyons Foundation (scholarships), Domestic Violence Center, Larc Ranch, Maryvale Orphanage, Mending Kids International, Single Mothers Outreach, Sheila R. Veloz Breast Imaging Center (woman’s services), and Spotlight Art Center (girls).

Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley also gave funds internationally to Soroptimist International of the Americas towards their mission and vision focusing to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.”

SIGSCV President Kim Kurowski states that, “Our members work hard to raise funds to help women and children. So with that in mind, we chose organizations in Greater Santa Clarita Valley that align with our Soroptimist mission, vision and our three pillars of focus: Women’s Health Issues, Women in Crisis and Celebrating Women.”

Still want to know more and get involved? Find information about club membership, making a donation and more about SIGSCV, please visit www.sigscv.org