Members of the Sulphur Springs Union School District Governing Board are expected to review a resolution to move one of the district’s state preschool programs from Mint Canyon Community School to Leona Cox Community School for the following school year.

The item is expected to be discussed at the board’s meeting Wednesday.

According to the agenda item, the district is considering moving the state preschool program from one site to another in order to better fit the needs of the district and its students.

“The district has determined that one program at Mint Canyon preschool site is no longer needed and will better service preschool students at Leona Cox School,” the resolution read.

If the resolution passes, the district will continue operating six state preschool classrooms throughout the district, but one of the preschool programs at Mint Canyon will move to Leona Cox beginning in August 2017.

The move would not change the district’s state preschool licensing category and the new location is said to meet all applicable licensing requirements for its physical location.

Board members are also expected to hear a report from the Measure CK Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.

Formed on Jan. 29, 2013, the seven-member Citizens Oversight Committee meets quarterly to inform the public of the district’s bond expenditures and to present an annual report to the public.

The committee noted that its audit of the bond spending found that all accounting and procedures were compliant.

According to the agenda item, the committee said that it is “confident” in the district’s handlings of the bond building funds to date and that the district’s projects are in alignment with those allowed by Measure CK.

It also stated that the committee believes the district is in compliance with the California Constitution regarding bond revenues.

At the beginning of its meeting, the Governing Board is also planning on presenting its 2016 Smarter Balanced Assessment Achievement of Excellence Awards to 45 students in the district.

The awards will recognize students in fourth, fifth and sixth grade who achieved the highest scale score on the 2016 English Language Arts, mathematics or Science Test.

Students who earned the awards will be recognized with a certificate and medal.

Additional Agenda Items:

Approve amendment to service contract with Climatec for Prop 39 Energy Efficiency Project to add a final two years of funding not to exceed $614,212

Approve resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of General Obligation Bonds from the election of 2012, where the principal amount is not to exceed $6 million

Approve purchase payment plan for the district’s new English Language Arts (ELA) /English Language Development (ELD) curriculum, Benchmark Advance

Approve job description for a Teacher on Special Assignment: Instructional Coach for Title 1 school sites for one year

Approve authorization to rescind Certificated Lay Off Notices due to recent retirements and changes in anticipated enrollment

Review board member compensations for Lori MacDonald, Kerry Clegg, Denis DeFigueiredo for missing meetings due to personal responsibilities

Hear the first Facilities Assessment and Implementation Plan presentation from Caldwell Flores Winters, Inc. for recommended improvements to existing sites, new classrooms and state aid eligibility

Hear a site presentation from Valley View Community School

Second reading and approval of Resolution and Ordinance to levy special taxes within the district’s Community Facilities District

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_