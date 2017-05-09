Over the weekend, The Master’s University’s men’s and women’s track & field programs competed at the Oxy Invitational in Eagle Rock, while Mustang baseball kicked off its time at the 2017 GSAC Tournament on the campus of Cañada College in Redwood City…

Baseball

Since Sunday, The Master’s University baseball team has been battling through the 2017 GSAC Tournament on the campus of Cañada College in Redwood City.

On Sunday, the Mustangs got out to a rocky start when Menlo’s Julian Jarrard’s tie-breaking solo home run in the top of the eighth inning sparked a three-run frame that the Oaks used to beat the Mustangs 7-4 in a GSAC Tournament first-round game.

Then, on Monday morning, Aaron Shackelford and Dalton deVries drove in three runs apiece and Robert Winslow put on a gritty performance on the mound to propel the Mustangs past Biola 12-3 in a GSAC Tournament elimination game.

Finally, on Monday night, Shackelford drove in the tying run and then scored on an error in the ninth inning to rally the Mustangs past Menlo 9-7 in an elimination game at the GSAC Tournament.

Menlo took an early 5-1 lead by scoring in each of the first four innings. The Mustangs tied things up in the top of the seventh inning, only to see Menlo reclaim the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Fortunately, the Mustangs’ late-game heroics rallied TMU past the Oaks, giving them the green light to play another day.

TMU (32-21) advances to the final game of the consolation bracket on Tuesday at 11 a.m. where they will face Vanguard University (32-22). The winner will go on to play Hope International University (32-14) at 2 p.m. in the GSAC Tournament Championship game.

Track and field

Last Saturday, members of The Master’s University’s men’s and women’s track and field programs competed at the 2017 Oxy Invitational.

In the 1,500m, TMU’s Skyler Mikesell finished with a time of 4:00.80. In the women’s 1,500m, TMU’s Morgan Pedrick finished with an impressive time of 4:41.80, while Arianna Sciarra clocked a final time of 4:55.56.

Sciarra also competed in the 800m where she finished with a time of 2:24.58. Also in the 800m, Rylee Bishop finished with an outstanding time of 2:23.20. Both performances in the 800m set new season best times.

Later, in the 3,000m steeplechase, Alec Franco clocked a final time of 9:25.80. In the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, Rachael Ingoldsby finished the event in 11:28.57.

Finally, in the 5,000m, Josh Sherfey finished in 14:31.53, setting a new lifetime best along the way. In the women’s 5,000m, Abigail Frankian finished with a time of 17:22.46. Frankian’s performance in the 5,000m marked a new season best.

This Saturday, the Mustangs will compete at the All on the Line Qualifier on the campus of Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

