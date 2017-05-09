I’m deeply concerned with President Trump’s taxpayer-funded trips to Trump properties Mar-a-Lago.

In 2015, Trump said he would “rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done.” Now he is golfing and visiting a Trump-branded property every few days!

Here’s why this is a concern:

Trump is putting taxpayer dollars directly into his pocket by visiting his properties so frequently. The Secret Service has spent tens of thousands of dollars on golf carts alone at Mar-a-Lago, and that’s the tip of the iceberg!

While Trump spends our tax dollars at Mar-a-Lago, he’s also hosting high-profile meetings with foreign heads-of-state there, like the Prime Minister of Japan. Talk about a photo op for his own property!

After Election Day, the property doubled its membership fees to $200,000. That’s a lot of money in Trump’s pocket!

Nobody should be allowed to profit from the presidency. I’ve had enough. It’s time for our representatives in Congress to stand up to Trump’s abuse of power and his waste of taxpayer dollars.

Trump’s trips to the Florida location have already cost $25 million. That’s enough to pay for more than 2 million Meals on Wheels!

If Congress continues to sit on its hands, our representatives should be held accountable for their complicity in Trump’s corruption. I’ll remember their inaction when I step into the voting booth.