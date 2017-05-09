West Ranch's Tyson Drake (22) celebrates a kill with teammate Derek Seo (4) during a playoff volleyball game against Palos Verdes at West Ranch on Tuesday. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
The West Ranch High boys volleyball team swept Palos Verdes at home Tuesday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 25-20.

West Ranch will play Oak Park at home on Thursday in the second round. The Wildcats lost to Oak Park in the Division 2 semifinals last season.

West Ranch’s Michael Flores, back, and teammate Ben Birchall, front, turn a block into a point for the Wildcats during a playoff game against Palos Verdes on Tuesday. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
