Sports High School West Ranch boys v-ball advances For a full recap, check back later this evening By Signal Staff - May 9, 2017, 8:57 pm West Ranch's Tyson Drake (22) celebrates a kill with teammate Derek Seo (4) during a playoff volleyball game against Palos Verdes at West Ranch on Tuesday. Katharine Lotze/The Signal The West Ranch High boys volleyball team swept Palos Verdes at home Tuesday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Game scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 25-20. West Ranch will play Oak Park at home on Thursday in the second round. The Wildcats lost to Oak Park in the Division 2 semifinals last season. West Ranch's Michael Flores, back, and teammate Ben Birchall, front, turn a block into a point for the Wildcats during a playoff game against Palos Verdes on Tuesday. Katharine Lotze/The Signal