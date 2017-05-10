Two people were injured and at least one of them taken to the hospital following a traffic collision near Acton early Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 4:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 14 just north of Escondido Canyon Road.

“This call came in as persons trapped,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were dispatched to the crash at 4:12 a.m. and arrived at the crash site 12 minutes later, he said.

“They (firefighters) found no people trapped,” the Fire Department spokesman said. “But there were two patients who were injured.”

The identities, gender and age of the victims was not disclosed.

