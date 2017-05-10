Protesters stand and chant in front of Congressman Steve Knight's Santa Clarita offices on May 8, 2017 to voice their concerns over the congressman's vote in favor of the American Health Care Act, which passed the House of Representatives last week. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
I believe Steve Knight owes older constituents an explanation as to why he didn’t stand up to Republican leadership and why he voted for Trump Care.

Seniors are in danger of having their premiums skyrocket, or worse, having their policies dropped. Their prescriptions will soar as the “Extra Care” plan will be eliminated.

I saw a protester’s sign that read, “Corpse Care.” I fear that this will become the case.

There will be no incentive for health-care providers to maintain health care, or to save lives, of older Americans. AARP is, rightfully, calling it an “age tax.”

Perhaps Mr. Knight will offer his reasoning, or lack thereof, in voting to accept this disastrous bill.  If Mr. Knight is under the misconception that senior votes are not important, he should bear in mind that we have children, and grandchildren, who also vote.

