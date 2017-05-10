Kelley leading the USC football team onto the field before 75,000 fans at the L.A. Coliseum. Courtesy photo
Kelley Kunak, daughter of Castaic Councilman John Kunak and his wife Mary, has received her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology, with a minor in Business Administration, from USC.

Kelley spent two full calendar years as a USC Song Girl (the dancers/cheerleaders who “performs to the songs of the band”) at USC athletic events and serve as ambassadors at many events for the university.

Kelley has secured full-time employment with a Los Angeles firm. A life-time dancer, Kelley has also been selected as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Rams for 2017-2018.

 

Comments
