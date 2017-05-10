Kelley Kunak, daughter of Castaic Councilman John Kunak and his wife Mary, has received her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology, with a minor in Business Administration, from USC.

Kelley spent two full calendar years as a USC Song Girl (the dancers/cheerleaders who “performs to the songs of the band”) at USC athletic events and serve as ambassadors at many events for the university.

Kelley has secured full-time employment with a Los Angeles firm. A life-time dancer, Kelley has also been selected as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Rams for 2017-2018.