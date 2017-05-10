By Jim Holt & Samie Gebers

Signal Staff Writers

Firefighters trained to handle hazardous materials are examining a delivery truck that contained a package reported to have spilled a corrosive substance onto a parking lot at College of the Canyons.

The leak was first reported shortly before noon Wednesday as a “haz mat incident” on the 26000 block of Rockwell Canyon, between Valencia Boulevard and University Center Drive, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire officials did not disclose or describe the corrosive material.

Once on the scene, haz mat crews paid attention to a section of COC’s Parking Lot #8 where the spill occurred, while the UPS truck believed to have been hauling the material remained parked nearby.

“This was reported as a haz mat incident,” the Fire Department spokesman told The Signal Wednesday shortly after noon.

“Firefighters are keeping an area clear around the incident,” he said.

Haz mat crews roped off an area near a UPS delivery truck on the parking lot.

“It was reported that one container of freight was leaking inside the truck,” the Fire Department spokesman said.

Students were told the move their vehicles away from the haz mat crews.

“The fire department came out and asked us to close down the lot and so that’s what we’ve done,” COC spokesman Eric Harnish told The Signal.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called in to direct traffic around the scene, Lt. Chuck Becerra said.

The college’s Parking Lot #8 is next to the access road to Cougar Stadium, off of Valencia Boulevard, on the north side of the stadium.

